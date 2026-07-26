Green taxonomy urgently needs green capital for India's net-zero ambitions

NBFCs will have an especially important role in this transition. Their technology-driven underwriting models, deep understanding of local markets and ability to serve smaller enterprises position them uniquely to finance green investments beyond metropolitan India. While banks will naturally lead the financing of large infrastructure projects, NBFCs can become the principal conduit through which affordable green finance reaches millions of entrepreneurs across the country.

India’s green transition will not be won in conference halls or policy documents. It will be won through millions of investment decisions taken by small businesses every single day. The Climate Finance Taxonomy provides the roadmap. The next policy imperative is to ensure that affordable capital follows that roadmap. Green taxonomy without green capital will remain an exercise in classification. Combined with a robust refinance architecture, however, it can become one of the most powerful catalysts of India’s sustainable and inclusive economic growth.