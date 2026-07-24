India needs a new state-enterprise partnership to unlock business growth

Sam Altman of OpenAI has announced a 5 per cent free stake to the United States government because the firm “seeks to clear political obstacles by securing financial buy-in from the Trump administration” (Financial Times, July 2). The government will not pay; it will get a free ownership stake for the firm to secure good relations with the administration. This may not suit us.

In his book Beyond Punjab, Prakash Tandon recounted what led Lever Brothers, the predecessor of Hindustan Lever, to offer shares to the Indian public (not the government) around 1956. After independence, T T Krishnamachari sequentially became commerce and finance minister. He desired that Lever Brothers seek equity participation from the Indian public. The company’s corporate headquarters, in London, initially resisted sharing equity. However, the government’s firm nationalist stance catalysed the necessary transition. Thus, Hindustan Lever became one of the first foreign subsidiaries to offer stock to the Indian public in 1956. The action was to avoid angering the government. This model is not relevant to ease of business.