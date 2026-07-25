India's education crisis needs systemic reform, not bureaucratic reshuffles

In any such crisis, the civil servants become a convenient target. Even earlier, some key people in the National Testing Agency (NTA), including its director-general Subodh Kumar Singh (IAS, Chhattisgarh cadre), were removed after the 2024 Neet paper leak. Politicians think it’s convenient. Vineet Joshi, the outgoing higher education secretary, now Panchayati Raj secretary, was the first director-general of NTA. It’s a merry musical chairs of the usual suspects.
Nobody in this city can say what the Modi government might do tomorrow. But, going by its method and record, it’s almost impossible that it will remove Dharmendra Pradhan. The pressure may indeed bring him a reprieve. The Modi government won’t be seen doing anything under pressure. They blinked once, under the farmers’ protest. They won’t again.