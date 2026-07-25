India's education crisis needs systemic reform, not bureaucratic reshuffles

The push for this centralisation had come from the UPA-era socialist thinking to curb high capitation fees in many private medical colleges. If they can no longer decide who to admit, how will they charge these extortionate fees? In that sense, it was part-nationalisation of medical education. And because the South and Maharashtra dominated medical education, the MCI and the central establishment tried to strangle the industry by mandating a population-based licensing for new medical colleges. So, one medical college licence per 1 million population. The southern states and Maharashtra pushed back and it was set aside. The fact that so many of these colleges are owned by politicians, many from the ruling party and its allies, helped.