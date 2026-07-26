Does the 2019 consumer law cover commercial services? What courts say

Kavishri Healthcare, run by Swati Singh, became a franchisee of Culfit Healthcare under an agreement executed on July 20, 2024. Cultfit was described as a fitness chain company with the know-how and experience to set up a chain of fitness centres. The five-year franchise agreement contained termination and assignment clauses. It stipulated obligations and covenants regarding intellectual property rights and confidentiality. It also provided that any dispute would fall within the jurisdiction of the courts at Bengaluru.