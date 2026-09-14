Understanding double deflation: What it does and why it matters

Double deflation requires more detailed information than single deflation. An important feature of production is that the output of one industry can become an intermediate input for another. For example, coal is an output of mining but an input for electricity and manufacturing; cotton yarn is an output of spinning and an input for textiles.

Therefore, an output PPI is not restricted to only final-use products. The output PPI basket also includes intermediate use products such as bauxite, coking coal, electricity, refined palm oil, cotton yarn, naphtha, phosphoric acid and cement. Granularity matters in double deflation. The impact and reliability of double deflation also depend on the level of granularity at which it is applied. Out of a total of 30 compilation categories which broadly correspond to combinations of two- and three-digit NIC (National Industrial Classification) industries, double deflation is applied for 28 compilation categories. Real GVA estimates for two compilation categories — manufacture of food products and manufacture of pharmaceutical products — are compiled using volume extrapolation method, not double deflation, due to challenges of mapping of input items. Output and input items from the latest ASI data are mapped with item-level PPI. Such detailed mapping allows granular deflation of output and input values separately within each tabulation category. The above statistical framework aligns with the practice followed in other countries, including advanced economies like the US, Japan and the Eurozone.