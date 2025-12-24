How 2025 turned global trade into a test of endurance, not just rules

China remains the top global exporter: Data for the first 11 months of 2025 shows that despite being confronted with numerous challenges — including multiple, overlapping high tariffs and tech barriers imposed by the US and domestic market limitations — China continues to be the largest exporter in the world with an increasing proportion of high-tech, AI and sustainability-driven products in its export basket. Asean remains the top importer for China followed by the US, though with a lower share than in previous years. Asean also continues to be the predominant indirect trans-shipment route for Chinese exports to the US. The lack of well-defined rules of origin (RoOs) has clearly rendered the higher tariffs announced by the US ineffective (40 per cent in the trade deal with Vietnam, for example) on goods re-routed from China. While the new 50 per cent tariffs announced by Mexico on imports from Asian countries will block the trans-shipment channel for some Asean members (Thailand and Indonesia) from the start of next year, it will leave it open for those that are CPTPP members, such as Vietnam.