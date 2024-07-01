How to curb speculation in F&Os

Nithin Kamath, founder of stockbroking firm Zerodha, said on X: “We are in the middle of a period of excess in options trading. Volumes in index options have gone up from Rs 4.6 lakh crore (Rs 4.6 trillion) in 2018 to Rs 138 lakh crore (Rs 138 trillion) in 2024, and, more importantly, the share of retail has gone up from 2 per cent to 41 per cent.” Unfortunately, Sebi’s concerns seem rather late and also misdirected. Here is why.
From a macroeconomic standpoint, stock trading in the secondary market is a necessary evil to allow the primary market to function. It is the primary market that channels savings into enterprises, but it cannot survive on its own; it needs a secondary market to create confidence among primary market investors about adequate trading liquidity, which will allow them to exit when they want to. This confidence is important so that enterprises can keep attracting savings through equity issues. Incidentally, commodity markets do not even perform the function of channelling savings to enterprises nor do they offer serious hedging to manufacturers or farmers.
Sebi study that says “9 out of 10 individual traders in the equity futures and options segment incurred net losses. Over and above the net trading losses incurred, loss makers expended an additional 28 per cent of net trading losses (as) transaction costs. Those making net trading profits incurred between 15 per cent (and) 50 per cent of such profits as transaction costs”.
The Sebi committee that went into the whole issue of equity-based futures was not in favour of stock futures. In most of the countries wherever equity futures are traded the individual stock futures either do not find any place or, even if they are grudgingly allowed, not much trade takes place in them.” But his views were discarded and “speculation” took off.
The second big boost to speculation came when Sebi allowed exchanges to introduce weekly expiries in 2019.
The fact is, Sebi had no problem with derivatives until trading exploded after Covid. But now, having built a dangerous road, from which different entities, mainly governments, are extracting a heavy toll, Sebi is concerned that people are driving on it in much greater numbers. While Sebi has set up a committee to examine the issue, if it is interested in saving speculators from themselves, it could start by scrapping the weekly expiry of stock options and even index options.
