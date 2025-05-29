India a developed nation only when farming becomes profitable, prestigious

At the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reemphasised the need to make India a developed nation by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of Independence. The agriculture sector holds vast potential to emerge as a driving force in achieving this goal through innovation, economic strength, and environmental sustainability.

In the past, Indian agriculture witnessed a remarkable transformation from a food-insecure to a food-surplus nation, becoming a global success story. There has been a giant leap in food grain production — from a very low level of 50.82 million tonnes in 1950-51 to an all-time high of 353.96 million tonnes in 2024-25. India used to be a deficit country in most food commodities at the time of Independence, but has now emerged as one of the leaders in agricultural exports, reaching ₹4,08 trillion in 2023-24. Indian agriculture has proved wrong all global projections of famine and starvation, which had predicted massive food shortages to meet the needs of its growing population.

The role of agriculture — especially agricultural research, education, and extension — will be pivotal in achieving our goal of becoming a developed nation. Agriculture, however, faces many challenges, including declining holding size, climate change, resource depletion, changing consumer demands, and growing global competition. At the same time, there are enormous opportunities arising from advancements in biotechnology, precision farming, digital agriculture, and sustainable practices. It is crucial to overcome these challenges and seize the opportunities to become a global leader in agriculture. In this context, the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, a think-tank of more than 800 agri-experts from India and abroad, has published “Indian Agriculture by 2047: A Roadmap for Research, Education and Extension”. The suggested focus areas include delivering next-generation solutions, developing visionary leaders, and ensuring profitable and sustainable farming.

Research for resilience and prosperity: India’s agri-research priorities should focus on genomics and biotechnology, climate-resilient agriculture, precision and digital agriculture, and sustainable resource management. Research priorities should also include agricultural diversification to harness the potential of the horticulture, animal, and the fisheries sectors. Need-based farm mechanisation, agro-processing, and reduction of post-harvest losses should be key focus areas. In addition, agri-research must support policy reforms, modernisation of infrastructure, and improved market access. Scientists should use new tools for research, such as CRISPR (to modify the DNA of living organisms) gene editing, remote sensing and geographic information systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, big data analytics, phenotyping platforms, smart sensors & IoT devices, and automated field robots. This will require higher funding, strong interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary collaboration, and greater private sector partnership.

Shaping new leaders: Agricultural education should move beyond conventional frameworks to embrace a holistic and futuristic vision. Courses should be updated to include topics such as AI in agriculture, agri-entrepreneurship, climate-smart farming, nature-friendly farming, agri-business management, and agricultural export strategies. Students should engage in experiential learning, internships with industry, village adoption programmes, hackathons, and startup incubation. Agri-incubators should be developed to nurture student-led startups. Agricultural universities should ensure world-class education through partnerships with global universities and research networks to keep up with the latest trends and technologies. Agricultural education should also focus on enhancing faculty skills to address emerging challenges and opportunities.

Disseminating improved technologies: The agricultural extension system needs drastic strengthening and modernisation. Extension services should harness mobile apps, farmer helplines, online advisory platforms, WhatsApp groups, and YouTube tutorials for quick and effective technology delivery. Modernising Krishi Vigyan Kendras is necessary by integrating them with advanced agri-tech and data-driven advisory services. Strengthening them as hubs for innovation and skill development will enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability. Farmer-producer organisations should be nurtured as marketing collectives and hubs for knowledge dissemination. Public-private partnership models, non-governmental organisation involvement, and collaboration with rural startups can help create a vibrant extension system. Successful models such as e-Choupal, Mahindra Samriddhi Centres, and Digital Green should be scaled up through widespread demonstrations.

Investment in agricultural R&D: India can unlock its vast agricultural potential by strategically investing in agricultural research & development (R&D). Currently, agricultural R&D in India is under-invested, with spending significantly lower than international benchmarks. India spends roughly 0.65 per cent of its gross domestic product on research and extension. At least 1 per cent of India’s gross domestic product should be allocated to agricultural R&D to make agriculture technology-intensive, globally competitive, and environmentally-sustainable. A developed India will be one where every farmer has access to the best of science and technology, rural youth aspire to become agri-entrepreneurs, innovation flourishes in village clusters, and agriculture becomes a proud, profitable, and prestigious profession. Through collective will, visionary leadership, and strategic action, agriculture has the potential to make India a developed nation by 2047.