This could be a pathway for the leadership of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, recalling the words of the Prime Minister in another context, that “this is not the time for war, this is a time for dialogue and diplomacy”. If the people concerned do not follow the direction shown by the Prime Minister to countries which are at war, then the government has enormous powers and a variety of instruments to bring peace, as it must in the national security interest of the country.