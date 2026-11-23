Given that Korea and Taiwan are down 15-20 per cent this month, we have seen a 3000-basis-point reversal in India’s underperformance in just 20 days. Breathtaking and also scary. The North Asian breakdown has been driven by the unwinding of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, and is global in nature. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) is down 42 per cent from its 2026 high and 25 per cent in the last month. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are down 45 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively, from their highs. The Nasdaq 100 is down 20 per cent from its high and 15 per cent in the last month. The Neoclouds have got decimated, with Coreweave down 78 per cent. FPIs are now scrambling to cover their India underweights, given the brutality and speed of the rotation away from North Asia. We see large-cap stocks in India starting to outperform.