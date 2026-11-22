A year ago, during my visit to Kiphire, an aspirational district in the remote hills of Nagaland, I interacted with tribal women from local self-help groups. Among them was Esther, a Lakhpati Didi, who proudly spoke of her millet-based products reaching customers online, far beyond Nagaland. What stayed with me was their confidence in a better future. I encouraged them to dream bigger and become Crorepati Didis. Their stories reflected a transformation reaching India's remotest corners, where geographical and economic challenges have long constrained opportunities, yet aspirations for a better tomorrow are growing.

When the World Bank released its Poverty & Equity Brief on India last month, my interaction in Kiphire came back to me. The report showed that nearly 50 crore Indians had moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, while extreme poverty has been almost eradicated. These figures captured the transformation I had witnessed firsthand.

It was not always so. For over six decades after Independence, eradicating mass poverty remained an unfulfilled promise. Even in the early 2010s, India was portrayed abroad as a home of enduring destitution, lagging in sanitation, nutrition, clean cooking fuel and banking. The prevailing prescription was simply to put money into the hands of the poor, and poverty would take care of itself. The last decade has overturned that belief. Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has witnessed a fundamental shift from temporary relief to removing the barriers that perpetuate poverty. Guided by Antyodaya, the welfare of the last person in the line, our Government chose the harder path of addressing deprivations, household by household, ensuring development reached those who needed it most.

Targeted, focused and tailored Garibi is not merely a shortage of income or wages. A household without a secure roof, safe water, sanitation or healthcare remains vulnerable even when its income rises. One illness can wipe out savings and push a family back into poverty. Our government, therefore, made every intervention targeted at those who needed it, focused on measurable outcomes and tailored to the deprivation it was meant to remove. There was no magic wand. Each scheme required careful identification of beneficiaries, effective delivery and follow-up until the last household was reached. PM Modi has personally and painstakingly monitored implementation, intervened at critical junctures to resolve bottlenecks, ensured follow-ups and encouraged the use of technology to track delivery. This sustained attention has helped translate policy into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

Health and dignity begin at home A family cannot climb out of poverty while illness and the daily burden of fetching water keep pulling it back. Under Swachh Bharat, access to household toilets has improved sanitation and helped avert an estimated 60,000-70,000 infant deaths a year. Jal Jeevan Mission has expanded rural tap-water connections from about 3 crore households in 2019 to nearly 16 crore, sparing women and girls the long walk for water and reducing exposure to waterborne diseases. Ujjwala Yojana has enabled cleaner, smokeless kitchens, while PM Awas Yojana has provided the security and dignity of pucca homes. Ayushman Bharat, offering cashless hospital care, has strengthened financial protection against medical expenses. Together, they act as insurance against the shocks that once pushed families back into poverty, while lowering household expenditure and freeing time for work.

From a bank account to an enterprise Protection keeps families from slipping back into poverty; to rise further, they need opportunities to earn. For crores of people, that journey began with a bank account. Once, it was accepted that only fifteen paise of every rupee sent from the exchequer reached the intended citizen. Direct Benefit Transfer has changed that. Over 59 crore Jan Dhan accounts enable benefits to reach recipients directly, without middlemen. Technology has made this possible at an unprecedented scale. A bank account also provides a safe place for savings and helps establish a financial record, opening doors to formal credit. For those without property, access to the first loan can be life-changing.

Two months ago, during an interaction with MUDRA beneficiaries, I met Sushmita Gharai from West Bengal. She lost her father during the pandemic, and her family’s printing business subsequently collapsed. With no land or gold as security, a collateral-free MUDRA loan helped her restart the press. Today, she employs 8 people, twice her initial workforce, and plans to expand into digital printing. What stayed with me was her determination to rebuild and grow. Her story reflects the aspirations of countless young Indians whose ambition exceeds their financial means. Under MUDRA, 60 crore loan accounts have been sanctioned, about two-thirds to women, while PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma support street vendors and traditional artisans.

Women have led this transformation. Ten crore rural women participate in SHGs that, through the DAY-NRLM and other programmes, have become platforms for savings, skills, credit and entrepreneurship. Over 3.7 crore women have become Lakhpati Didis, with some going further to become Crorepati Didis. Others, trained as Namo Drone Didis, now provide drone-spraying services to farmers. Women once excluded from economic opportunity are building enterprises and livelihoods of their own. The Sankalp for Viksit Bharat For generations, poverty was treated as something India could manage but never end. What appeared unimaginable a decade ago has now been achieved through years of steady work on the ground.

Yet this is no time to rest; the road to Viksit Bharat by 2047 brings its own challenges. The next phase builds on this progress to lift the few people still at the bottom of the ladder out of poverty, while ensuring those who have already risen keep advancing and never slip back. The protection offered via various measures must now be complemented by even wider access to finance, markets and the digital economy. Government is building closer links between academia and industry through employment-linked incentives, internships and apprenticeships, while investment in infrastructure is connecting the country as never before. Opportunity cannot remain the preserve of a few.