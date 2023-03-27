Home / Opinion / Columns / India's leadership conundrum

India's leadership conundrum

What do we need more of: Leaders who dominate global institutions or local leaders with a 'Make-in- India' mindset?

Indrajit Gupta |Business Standard
Premium
India's leadership conundrum

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Two weeks ago, the news about the CEO transition at Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) hit the headlines, but it didn’t make quite as much of an impact as it would have even a decade ago. A new CEO anointme

Topics :BS OpinionHindustan UnileverHUL

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

Also Read

Hindustan Unilever's royalty hike move hits investor mood, stock dips 4%

OZiva buyout to improve HUL's health and wellbeing in long-run: Analysts

Two internal candidates in race for Hindustan Unilever CEO position

HUL's market capitalisation hits 67% of its parent company Unilever

Hindustan Unilever slips 5% in two days post September quarter earnings

Fixing Air India

The everywhere retail

The corporate battles of 2023

Entering the final stretch

Magazines: On a comeback trail?

Rahul Gandhi's expulsion: A turning point in politics

BJP's three-variable challenge: What will it drop to ensure victory?

Claims of rebound in global trade premature

Making banks treat customers fairly

A monster from the past

Next Story