Home / Opinion / Columns / Claims of rebound in global trade premature

Claims of rebound in global trade premature

The expected boost in shipments from China after relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions has not materialised

TNC Rajagopalan |Business Standard
Premium
Claims of rebound in global trade premature

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

The ‘state of the economy’ report, released last week by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin, says that even as global growth is set to slow down or even enter a recession in

Topics :India trade policyGlobal TradeIndia exports

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Also Read

India's trade deficit in October widens to $26.91 bn, exports down 17%

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

How reliable is India's China trade data?

India-China trade at $135.98 bn in 2022. Trade deficit crosses $100 bn mark

Have India's exports hit a rough patch?

Entry of foreign law firms will help businesses and law professionals

Settlement Commission looks to raise awareness through FAQs

New export strategy must be a result of introspection

Adani-owned ports may use their pricing power

Russia-Ukraine war brings about structural changes in global trade

Making banks treat customers fairly

A monster from the past

Focus on coverage provided, not premium collected

G20 must prioritise climate finance

You make the tea or the tea makes you?

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story