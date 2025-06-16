India's overzealous anti-dumping response may gradually fuel protectionism

For years, several countries, including India, have worried about imports of cheap Chinese goods undermining local industries. These fears have grown in recent months due to rising United States-China trade tensions. As of June 16, the US has increased the effective tariff on Chinese imports to 55 per cent.

The higher costs of selling to the US have raised concerns that China will dump its surplus goods in other markets. In response, many countries, including India, are using trade remedies such as anti-dumping duties (ADDs) to protect themselves.

India is now the world’s biggest user of ADDs — not only against China, but also other nations. While dumping is a real risk, India’s heavy use of ADDs can create new problems, and hence, policymakers should apply them carefully.

In international trade, dumping occurs when a country sells goods abroad at prices lower than their fair market value. While the World Trade Organization (WTO) does not consider dumping unfair by default, it allows countries to impose ADDs if the practice causes “material injury” to local industries. China has been the main target of ADDs, facing about 25 per cent of all anti-dumping investigations since it joined the WTO in 2001. India, on the other hand, is among a select few developing countries with a long history of liberal use of ADDs. From 1995 to 2023, India initiated over 1,100 investigations — more than the US or European Union — targeting not only China but also the EU, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, and others. In 2024 alone, India launched 47 trade remedy investigations — 37 aimed at Chinese products like aluminium foil, vacuum flasks, and steel.

While in some instances ADDs can help protect local industries, their use comes with several drawbacks. First, ADDs can raise costs for local industries that use the taxed imports as raw materials, making them less competitive. In March 2024, India imposed a 30 per cent ADD on bare printed circuit boards (PCBs) from China and Hong Kong. This raised production costs for IT hardware manufacturers by 1–4 per cent. Many of these companies were part of the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and the added costs hurt their profits and global competitiveness, thereby undermining the PLI’s goal of boosting manufacturing and exports. Domestic PCB suppliers were unable to fill the gap due to quality issues, forcing electronics and lighting companies to either absorb the higher costs or pass them on to consumers.

Second, ADDs disproportionately hurt micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which already struggle with regulatory compliance. Unlike large firms that can lobby for exemptions, MSMEs are forced to absorb the higher input costs triggered by ADDs or shut down. When India imposed ADDs on jute yarn and fabric from Bangladesh and Nepal in 2017, Indian jute mills benefitted temporarily, but the move hurt small packaging and textile businesses. Many of these single-unit plants struggled with supply shortages and rising costs. Third, ADDs can conflict with broader national policy objectives. In 2024, India imposed ADDs on solar glass from China to shield local producers, which pushed solar photovoltaic (PV) module prices up by 10–12 per cent. This, in turn, drove up project costs by 7–8 per cent, forcing developers to renegotiate contracts and postpone major projects — likely impacting India’s clean energy adoption push. In effect, the ADDs made solar power costlier and less appealing for investors, undermining national renewable energy targets.

Finally, the frequent and unpredictable imposition of ADDs creates uncertainty for businesses and disrupts long-term planning. In the past five years, India has imposed 133 anti-dumping measures on 418 products, many in the chemicals sector. Firms that rely on these chemicals as inputs face a constant threat of sudden duties, resulting in price volatility and supply disruptions.Having said that, China’s unfair trade practices remain a real concern and select instances of dumping put local players at a disadvantage. So what should India do? Indian policymakers should use ADDs carefully and only when backed by strong evidence. There must be clear proof that goods are being sold below fair value and causing serious harm to key industries where India has a comparative advantage. A cost-benefit analysis should also look at the impact on related sectors. One useful step would be to adopt an Economic Interest Test, like the United Kingdom does. This would help balance the needs of producers, consumers, and downstream industries, and align India with global best practices. It would also prevent a few big companies from misusing ADDs to block imports. In the past three years, over a third of ADD cases were based on complaints from only one or two domestic firms—suggesting they are sometimes used to protect monopolies or duopolies.