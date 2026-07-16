India's regulators need more independent voices, less insider control

The board of an SRA can be a crucial oversight mechanism that can rein in the concentration of power in the legislative and executive actions of an SRA. It requires technical expertise to cope with the fast-changing complexities of each sector. It also requires private individuals drawn from society at large to achieve better democratic legitimacy. All Indian SRAs have members drawn from inside the SRA and part-time members from outside.

How do we fare on these issues today? Let’s consider the financial sector SRAs. All of them are headed by former civil servants. All have had persistent vacancies in their boards. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has 11 members on its Central Board. Of these, 2/11 are academic researchers and 1/11 is an external expert. The remaining eight are former or serving civil servants, RBI insiders, or public-sector bankers. With the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), six of its nine members are former or serving civil servants, two are RBI/Sebi insiders and one is a market expert. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India is a bit better. Of its five board members, two are former or serving civil servants, one is a former PSU banker, and two are private-sector experts. With the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, six of its seven board members are serving or former civil servants, while the one remaining member is a former regulator. Adjacent SRAs like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and the National Financial Reporting Authority have similar scores on this index.