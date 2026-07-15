Finance Commission recommendations are not a Centre-versus-states debate

The arithmetic behind the claim also requires greater precision. If the argument is that Gadgil formula grants were subsumed, the quantum of those grants must be large enough to explain the 10 percentage-point rise—from 32 to 42 per cent—of the divisible pool. It was not. The Indian Public Finance Statistics for 2014-15 lists Normal Central Assistance, which is the formula-based Gadgil component at about ₹28,951 crore for states and Union Territories in 2014-15. That figure is too small to explain the full increase in vertical devolution. This constituted only about 2 per cent of the ₹11 trillion divisible pool for that year. Even after including other components of plan grants, the total remains below 4–5 per cent of the divisible pool. Consequently, while the incorporation of Normal Central Assistance may have justified a modest upward adjustment in tax devolution, it cannot by itself account for the 10 per cent increase in the states’ share of the divisible pool.