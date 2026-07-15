India's million-plus cities reveal stark differences in jobs and pay

That is easy to miss because on the headline measures the big cities look ordinary, their joblessness of 4.9 per cent sitting similar to urban India’s 4.8. But unemployment is only part of the story. Look instead at how many hours people work and what those hours earn, and the cities stop looking alike. They diverge in ways a national average would not reveal.

In Chennai, the average worker puts in 45.6 hours a week, in Kolkata 46.4, and both are service economies, with roughly three in four workers in the tertiary sector and a little under a quarter in industry. At the level of broad sectors, the two look alike. Yet among regular salaried employees, a Chennai worker earns about ₹29,000 a month against ₹19,000 in Kolkata. This divergence widens beneath that. Only 51 per cent of Kolkata’s workers hold salaried jobs, against 71 per cent in Chennai, while 40 per cent are self-employed, against Chennai’s 24 per cent. Those self-employed earn ₹18,000 a month in Kolkata, against ₹30,500 in Chennai, barely three-fifths as much. Kolkata pushes more of its workers into working for themselves, but they still earn less. What a worker earns depends on the city in which they work, since the composition, quality and likely productivity of sectors vary across cities, and these differences are reflected in workers’ earnings.