AI threatens low-end jobs, making skilling an urgent national priority

But achieving this shift is easier said than done. With the rapid rise in the use of technology and AI, employment opportunities will be fewer in different sectors of the economy, and this shortage will be seen more in low-end jobs. As the banking sector has already shown, job opportunities may rise at the higher end, but not at the non-supervisory level. In other words, the shift of farm-sector workers to low-end manufacturing or service-sector jobs will be challenging. Failing to meet this challenge will have social implications as well. Many young people without training will see their job opportunities decline, and their failure to secure gainful employment can be a cause for social unrest, economic distress and a political challenge for the ruling party.