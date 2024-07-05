Is the future here already?

In the bustling metropolises of Delhi and Bengaluru, a crisis is unfolding that seems ripped from the pages of science fiction. As taps run dry and groundwater levels plummet, millions of residents are grappling with a stark reality — water, once taken for granted, has become a precious commodity.

Delhi, in particular, has been oscillating between severe water shortages and flooding with the first rains of the year’s monsoon. Similarly, Bengaluru, the country's tech hub, is staring at the prospect of running out of water by 2025, as its aquifers dry up and the Cauvery river, its primary water source, dwindles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Visuals of people chasing water tankers in Delhi and reports of the tanker mafia in Bengaluru have dominated social media feeds. In response, both city governments have imposed fines on residents for misusing drinking water, such as for washing cars. In Bengaluru, the government’s collection of fines amounted to lakhs of rupees.

The water woes in these Indian megacities bear an eerie resemblance to the dystopian futures depicted in popular culture. The 2021 Korean drama, Silent Sea, envisioned a world where water scarcity has driven humanity to desperate measures. Set on a lunar base, the show’s characters risk everything in search of a mysterious water source. While the setting may be fantastical, the underlying fears might feel all too familiar to residents of Delhi and Bengaluru.



The parallels don’t end there. The 2015 film, Mad Max: Fury Road, presents a post-apocalyptic wasteland where water is the most valuable resource, controlled by tyrannical leaders. While the movie’s aesthetic is exaggerated, its core premise — a world defined by water scarcity — will resonate with both Delhiites and Bengalureans. In the film, the tyrannical ruler, Immortan Joe, controls the water supply, subjugating the population and sparking a violent rebellion. Similarly, in Delhi and Bengaluru, the water tanker mafia has emerged as a powerful force, exploiting the desperation of residents and exacerbating the crisis.

And do you remember Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar? The movie took a different approach, depicting an Earth ravaged by environmental degradation. The film’s dust-choked landscapes may seem far-fetched, but more subtly, Interstellar touches on water contamination issues that mirror the current challenges faced in both Delhi and Bengaluru, where polluted water sources further strain limited supplies.



In Delhi, the Yamuna river has become a toxic dump, while in Bengaluru, the once-abundant lakes have been choked by sewage and pollutants, posing serious health risks to the population, while most have run dry.

Thus, these fictional narratives, while entertaining, serve as stark warnings about potential futures. But they also offer lessons that could help address the very real crisis unfolding in India's cities.

One key theme across these stories is the need for innovative solutions. In Silent Sea, characters push the boundaries of science in search of water. While lunar exploration may not be imminent, the show highlights the importance of investing in research and technology. For Delhi and Bengaluru, this could mean increased funding for desalination projects, advanced filtration systems, or more efficient irrigation methods.



Meanwhile, Mad Max: Fury Road emphasises the political dimensions of water scarcity. In the real world, addressing the crisis in Delhi and Bengaluru will require policy reforms and improved governance. This includes better state relations, particularly in sharing water between Delhi and Haryana. Further, stricter regulations on water use, equitable distribution systems, and crackdowns on illegal borewells that deplete groundwater are also essential steps.

Interstellar reminds us of the interconnectedness of environmental issues. Tackling the water crisis means deploying sustainable water management strategies, such as rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and aquifer recharge.

Ultimately, the water crises in Delhi and Bengaluru serve as a wake-up call. The dystopian futures imagined in fiction are not inevitable, but neither are they as distant as we might hope. Therefore, the time to act is now, before silent cities become a grim reality.



