Kudos to CBIC for dropping difficult CGST Rules, reducing compliance burden

In a welcome move, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided to omit Rule 96(10), Rule 89(4A) and Rule 89(4B) from the Central GST (CGST) Rules, 2017, with prospective effect. It is a remarkable step that will enable the exporters to liquidate their accumulated input tax credit (ITC) over a period of time and also make it much easier to get refunds of unutilised ITC on account of exports without payment of Integrated GST (IGST).

Rule 96(10) of the CGST Rules, 2017, says that in case an exporter had imported his inputs without IGST payment or taken refund of the GST paid on his inputs procured from domestic sources under deemed exports or procured his export goods on payment of 0.1 per cent GST, then he should not export his goods on payment of IGST under refund claim. Broadly, the concept is ‘no or nominal GST on inward supplies, then no GST on outward supplies’. The idea behind the restriction is to prevent an exporter from utilising his accumulated ITC for payment of IGST that could be claimed as refund, in situations where he procured his inputs or export goods without full GST payment. It is this restriction that the GST Council has decided to do away with but this removal of restriction will operate with prospective effect because actions against many exporters have already been taken for violation of these restrictions and there is no point in reopening such cases through a retrospective amendment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp