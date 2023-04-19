Home / Opinion / Columns / Looking into urban resilience

Looking into urban resilience

As cities face increasing vulnerabilities due to natural disasters, the need for enhancing urban resilience through adaptive models of governance and comprehensive planning has never been greater

Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy
Premium
Looking into urban resilience

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Cities around the world are more interconnected and densely populated than ever. While there are growing social and economic benefits, there are also increasing vulnerabilities. Multiple and multidimensional issues face a city, ranging from natural disasters to sudden and severe events that threaten the population.
In addition, factors like excessive unemployment, a lack of social safety nets, and unequal public transit systems compound the effects of poverty and erode a community’s social cohesion over time, making abrupt shocks more damaging. The new normal of today calls for governance models that reduce risk and address changing issues. In this context, the need is to create more adaptive models of governance that enhance the ease of living and doing business, further strengthening the resilience of urban systems.
The UN-Habitat understands urban resilience as “the measurable ability of any urban system, with its inhabitants, to mai

Topics :populationUnited NationsUrbanisation

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Also Read

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

Watch this count: India's share in world population peaking, to cross China

Story in charts: World nears 8 bn mark, India must focus on human capital

Mystery of the missing millions: Why UN projects higher India population

Notes on urban prosperity

Urbanisation and urban dynamics

Envisioning a truly smart city

Strengthening urban local bodies

Making cities smart and sustainable

A competition law that clicks for all

Private enterprise & renaissance of ports sector

China's RMB project making steady progress

The employment challenge in Andhra

Letters to shareholders

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story