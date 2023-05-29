Modern Times redux

There is, no doubt, a crying need for jobs for our youth. In its drive to chivvy up manufacturing and GDP growth, the Indian government has assiduously wooed large industrial houses and multinationals to invest in the country. Ease of doing business is now a key item. And the sudden decision to suspend labour laws in UP, Gujarat, and other states in 2020 is part of the formula to make it attractive for MNCs with operations in China to make India their investment destination.

However, critics have repeatedly pointed out Taiwanese firms like Foxconn have a reputation for creating exploitative conditions for workers at their factories in China. Contract labourers are made to work long hours, given repetitive work, paid minimum wages, often without any social security or overtime, served poor-quality food at canteens, not allowed sufficient toilet breaks, and publicly humiliated by supervisors if they complain about the work. Over the years, there have been several documented cases of suicide across Foxconn’s factories in China. This model of feudal management isn’t uncommon across Indian industry either. Supervisors at a leading automaker in Pune would punish workers if they asked for a respite from their repetitive work and made to stand in the sun in a space designated as the “red square” outside the factory floor.