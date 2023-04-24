Next step for the infotech boom

The long-term vision of science and technology development in the Nehru era of planning, which created a capacity to at least keep track of technology developments.

The rapid expansion of engineering education (of varying quality) that is the basis for India’s global comparative advantage in The history of the infotech industry in India is a story that reflects the successes and setbacks caused by public policy from the early years of independence. Its present status reflects:

The information technology service industry is facing headwinds because of the economic slowdown in the West and, perhaps, new developments in technology that are altering the balance between humans and machines. The answer to this slowdown requires us to understand the dynamics of the spectacular growth of the infotech industry and its exports over the past three to four decades, and how these dynamics need to be altered in the years ahead.