Home / Opinion / Columns / Next step for the infotech boom

Next step for the infotech boom

The IT services industry must innovate more and integrate better into the needs of the national economy

Nitin Desai
Premium
Next step for the infotech boom

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us

The information technology service industry is facing headwinds because of the economic slowdown in the West and, perhaps, new developments in technology that are altering the balance between humans and machines.  The answer to this slowdown requires us to understand the dynamics of the spectacular growth of the infotech industry and its exports over the past three to four decades, and how these dynamics need to be altered in the years ahead.
The history of the infotech industry in India is a story that reflects the successes and setbacks caused by public policy from the early years of independence. Its present status reflects:
  • The long-term vision of science and technology development in the Nehru era of planning, which created a capacity to at least keep track of technology developments. 
  • The rapid expansion of engineering education (of varying quality) that is the basis for India’s global comparative advantage in

Topics :InfotechIT Services industryBS Opinioninformation technology

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

Also Read

Expenditure on India's information commissions has fallen 91% in six years

TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Securing peace in Ukraine

Budget and the growth process

What the Budget should explain

Defending the constitutional order

Geo-engineering and climate control

How to build your personal brand

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

Superpower's weak institutions

Behind the 'Russia tilt'

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story