Our cities are choking

The recent weeks have resurrected sombre memories of the pandemic when streets were crowded with individuals donning N95 masks while going about their daily routines. However, this time, the looming threat has not been metaphorical but literal — an actual cloud of smog enveloped the national capital, akin to a lovelorn lover reuniting with her beloved after an extended separation.

In recent years, the winter season in India, particularly in the north and north-western regions, has unfortunately been ushered in by the unwelcome arrival of air pollution. A decade ago, mornings would begin with a refreshing breeze gently caressing our noses. Regrettably, factors such as burgeoning traffic, stubble burning, increased industrial presence on the city outskirts, fireworks, and extensive construction have collectively contributed to elevated air pollution levels in Delhi and its surrounding areas. Reports indicate that the air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) has consistently remained in the "severe" and "severe plus" categories in recent weeks.



A World Air Quality Report has suggested that poor air quality can account for up to six million deaths each year. Continued exposure to polluted air can lead to severe health conditions, including cancer, lung diseases, heart issues, and compromised immunity, especially among children. The increased prevalence of pollution-related diseases hampers educational opportunities for young children and impedes the ability of low-income individuals to contribute as productive workers. Consequently, this cycle can perpetuate poverty, leading to diminished productivity at both individual and national levels.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in 2021 came out with an update to its 2016 report on “Actions on Air Quality” that provided an overview of how countries could improve air quality. It claimed that 92 per cent of the world’s population is exposed to PM2.5 concentrations above the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) mandated limit. This exposure is also expected to increase by 50 per cent by 2030. According to the World Bank, regions identified as pollution hotspots, including South and East Asia, West Asia, and North Africa, exhibit PM2.5 levels that are eight to nine times higher than those in North America. Notably, China and India collectively contribute to more than half of all deaths attributable to air pollution. This underscores the pressing need for concerted efforts to address the disproportionate impact of pollution on vulnerable populations and regions.



We are also witnessing the largest surge in urban growth, which has had implications for global health. While with expanding space and technology, global health metrics have improved, air pollution can single-handedly reduce those gains. In many ways, urban growth has also resulted in an increase in environmental pollution. Urbanisation is often accompanied by increased industrialisation, vehicular traffic, and energy consumption, leading to elevated levels of air pollution. The primary contributors to urban air pollution include emissions from vehicles, industrial processes, power plants, and the burning of fossil fuels. As urban areas expand, so does the demand for energy and transportation, intensifying the release of pollutants into the atmosphere.



Transportation is a significant source of urban air pollution, with the surge in the number of vehicles emitting pollutants, such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds. Industrial activities in urban centres further exacerbate the issue, releasing pollutants like sulphur dioxide and heavy metals into the air. Additionally, the concentration of buildings in urban areas creates heat islands, trapping pollutants and exacerbating the effects of air pollution. The solution, however, is not to do away with urbanisation but to be sustainable in our spatial expansion, ensuring ease of living for the inhabitants.

For instance, urban administrations can encourage using sustainable transportation options such as public transit, cycling, and walking. Investing in efficient public transportation infrastructure, creating dedicated cycling lanes, and implementing pedestrian-friendly zones can significantly reduce the reliance on private vehicles and, consequently, lead to lower air pollutant levels. Second, enforcing and regularly updating emission standards for industries and vehicles is crucial. Urban administrations should collaborate with environmental agencies to set and rigorously enforce emission limits for factories, power plants, and vehicles. Regular inspections and penalties for non-compliance can serve as deterrents and contribute to improving air quality.



Third, integrating green spaces within urban planning is an effective strategy to combat air pollution. Urban administrations can promote the establishment of parks, green belts, and urban forests. Vegetation is a natural filter, absorbing pollutants and enhancing overall air quality. Additionally, proper urban planning that prioritises mixed land use and minimises congestion can contribute to better air circulation and quality. Most importantly, transitioning to renewable energy sources can significantly reduce the emissions of pollutants such as particulate matter and greenhouse gases. Governments can incentivise the use of solar, wind, and other clean energy alternatives for residential and industrial purposes. This shift not only addresses air pollution concerns but also promotes sustainable energy practices.