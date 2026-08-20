Paper leaks: A state capacity problem

The administration of public services in India requires a standardised, statutory framework for the creation of delivery bodies. Agencies entrusted with sensitive functions cannot be structured as loosely governed societies dependent on outsourced labour and borrowed bureaucrats. They require statutory backing, a permanent and specialised cadre, internal controls, CAG audits, and direct accountability to Parliament. Flawless public service delivery is a downstream product of flawless institutional design.

The difficulties at the NTA are not isolated. The Indian governance landscape contains hundreds of organisations constructed with similar institutional deficits. The intellectual toolkit of new public management, grounded in the establishment of checks and balances, is frequently absent. The apparatus of the state moves from failure to failure owing to these gaps in administrative knowledge. While the immediate focus is on the testing agency, similar vulnerabilities exist across the structure of public administration. A superior body of knowledge, with an understanding of state organisations and their checks and balances, is required in the journey to state capability.