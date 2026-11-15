Consumer Protection: Insured should not sign away right to full claim

In cases where the insurer does not pay the full claim, it invariably insists on a full and final discharge before releasing the amount offered. The insured, meanwhile, wants to accept the settlement conditionally, without prejudice to his right to claim the remaining amount that the insurer has disallowed. However, insurers usually capitalise on the insured’s financial predicament and refuse to release the assessed amount, so that they obtain a full and final discharge and the insured forfeits his right to claim the balance. In this column, I will deal with the rights of an insured who finds himself in such a situation.