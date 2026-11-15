The business case for women entrepreneurs: Unlocking credit potential

For decades, access to formal credit has been a powerful engine of economic mobility. In India, one of the most significant developments in the credit ecosystem is the growing presence of women borrowers. What began as a financial inclusion effort has steadily evolved into a compelling economic opportunity for financial institutions.

Women borrowers have over the past five years grown at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2 per cent (compared to 8.2 per cent for men), reaching 89 million by December 2025 and accounting for nearly 28 per cent of the retail credit base, according to CRIF High Mark's March 2026 report called The Credit Goes to Her. Their credit portfolios are expanding faster, with 23.4 per cent year-on-year growth (16.7 per cent for men), while active loans are growing more than twice as fast. This positions women as key drivers of incremental credit demand. Women exhibit lower delinquency rates at 2.8 per cent (3.3 per cent for men). Their role in productive credit is also rising steadily, with secured business loans to women growing over 61 per cent year-on-year and accounting for more than half of loan volumes. Women are also the fastest-growing segment of first-time borrowers, with their share in new-to-credit originations increasing from 33 per cent to 41 per cent in two years.