Home / Opinion / Columns / Quotas and the private sector

Quotas and the private sector

Rather than a blind reproduction of the government template, a more productive way of enforcing affirmative action in the private sector could be to emulate an American model

Kanika Datta
Premium
Quotas and the private sector

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Topics :Quotaprivate sector

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Also Read

Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict

TMS Ep298: Regulate 'finfluencers', EWS quota, Markets, Regulatory sandbox

What does the EWS quota verdict mean for India?

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

SC upholds the constitutional validity of EWS quota in 3:2 verdict

Every living thing

Time to talk about PLs

Sania's legacy: She's a legend beyond the sport she played

All governments are crony capitalists

Global wealth, Indian business

Quest for value chains and exports

Is SHE enterprise an oxymoron?

Ensuring scrutiny by Parliament

Consumer sentiments fall short

Sedition, repression and the Constitution

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story