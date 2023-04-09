Rolling the dice on growth

As the inflation rate declines, India has paused its interest rate hikes and there is optimism in the air that we have crossed the cyclical hump of a slowdown and should enjoy strong growth

The global gloom-and-doom scenario of 2022 (inflation, higher interest rates, and economic slowdown) continued into 2023, but the climate changed in the March quarter. In the US, the inflation rate is down from 9.1 per cent in June last year to 6 per cent now. In the eurozone, the rate has decreased from 10.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent, with Spain recording as low as 3 per cent. With the benefit of