Home / Opinion / Columns / A Vibrant future for aid

A Vibrant future for aid

The UNHCR's decision to make direct cash transfers in stablecoins has lessons for global finance

Devangshu Datta
Premium
A Vibrant future for aid

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In mid-2022, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimated there were some 103 million displaced people worldwide. Of these, 32.5 million were refugees who had been forced out of their country and, therefore, came under the UNHCR’s mandate. More than 70 per cent of those refugees originated from five countries, namely Syria (6.8 million), Venezuela (5.6 million), Ukraine (5.4

Topics :BlockchainBS OpinionUNHCR

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Also Read

Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance

What is cryptocurrency mining?

India saw third-highest crypto app downloads between 2015 and 2022: BIS

Indian crypto industry group writes to govt for 'strong regulations'

Crypto industry's winter deepens as trading volumes plunge, funds dry up

The TikTok challenge

Let's talk about crime

The great educational divide

It's no more business as usual

Hindenburg's hydrogen connection

Dealing with the diaspora

The Chipko legacy

When the randomness of monetary policy reminds one of a game of Ludo

Sealing green power for homes and firms

Defining India-US relations

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story