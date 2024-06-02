Soft power through WCT20 can help our businesses

India’s soft power is set to go up a notch or two with the T20 cricket World Cup (WCT20) being held this month, partly in the United States. In turn, that can help trade and investment.

Soft power is the ability to connect with others through culture and moral authority that can help influence their attitudes, and over a period of time their behavior to get the desired outcomes. It is a matter of building trust and establishing a positive image and reputation. Sports can play as powerful a role as culture in doing so.



During the freedom movement, the non-violent protests by Mahatma Gandhi and millions of his followers caught the attention of the world in a positive way. Our policy of non-alignment and principles of peaceful co-existence at the height of Cold War also gained a lot of respect during the initial years of independent India. Of late, yoga is being popularized in all parts of the world. Our software professionals and people settled abroad have vastly enhanced our image. Our film songs, Raj Kapur’s ‘Awara’ and other movies in Soviet Union, the films of Amitabh Bachhan and Shah Rukh Khan in West Asia, Rajnikant’s ‘Padayappa’ and other movies in South East Asia and Japan, and Amir Khan’s Dangal’ in China gained enormous popularity and created plenty of goodwill for India. Widely respected cricketers like Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Tendulkar, Kumble and Kohli have generated enough positive vibes towards India that our diplomats have been able to build on.



Till recently, only Britain and its erstwhile colonies played the game. However, the result oriented T20 format that lasts for only about three and half hours and played in the evening hours has got more countries interested. The WCT20 this year is an important event because 20 countries are participating in the tournament and for the first time 16 matches, including the high profile India-Pakistan match, are being played in the United States. It is a great opportunity to improve the connections with the people in the richest country of the world and Canada. Cricket is included as one of the sports in the 2028 Olympics to be held at Los Angeles. The spread of the T20 format has increased the opportunities for our franchises, cricketers, coaches, umpires, commentators, support staff and curators who prepare the pitches.



With a strong positive image among the people in various countries, it is easier to attract foreign investment. Cultural appeal coupled with political values such as respect for rule of law and human rights build trust, which is important for investors. Global consumer preferences also can be influenced through music, films, literature, yoga and sports because they create interest and a sense of familiarity that can help our businesses to access foreign markets.

Personal connections through educational exchange programmes, cultural interactions, sporting links and travel also help develop a favourable view of the country. Soft power through culture, sports, yoga etc., however, can go only so far.