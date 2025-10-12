Home / Opinion / Columns / Tech turns the new currency for forex trade amid shifting geopolitics

Tech turns the new currency for forex trade amid shifting geopolitics

The new system will use emerging technologies to complete transactions instantly - a process that typically takes about 36-48 hours

Forex
premium
Pranjal Sharma
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 9:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The shifting sands of geopolitics have put the role of currency settlement in sharp focus. As trade relationships evolve and change, nations are using a wider basket of currencies. Though the dollar and euro remain important, economies like India, China, Russia and the United Arab Emirates are increasing trade with other currencies.
 
State-owned Indian Oil recently paid in Chinese Yuan to purchase Russian oil, according to reports. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a real-time foreign currency settlement system. The new system will use emerging technologies to complete transactions instantly — a process that typically takes about 36-48 hours. 
Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain are modernising foreign exchange markets. With the growth of international trade and rising volumes of currency exchange, the demand for robust, efficient and transparent forex settlement systems is more pressing than ever. Historically, forex settlements have faced challenges such as inefficiencies, payment delays, and counterparty risk. However, technological advancements are reshaping this space. 
Forex trading is complex, involving a web of banks, time zones and regulatory frameworks. As the industry evolves, there’s a shift towards technology-driven solutions that go beyond traditional centralised systems and provide wider accessibility, faster settlements, and reduced dependence on prefunding and intermediaries. Blockchain platforms are emerging as powerful tools to automate, secure and accelerate the clearing and settlement process, helping cut costs and mitigate risks. 
By analysing historical forex data, central bank policies, economic indicators, and market sentiment, AI models can forecast currency movements with accuracy. Machine learning (ML) techniques detect patterns and anomalies, while enabling continuous model retraining to keep predictions relevant. These systems process data in real time to assess the impact of geopolitical events, economic shifts or global crises on currency prices, offering businesses actionable insights. 
AI-powered trading bots improve efficiency by executing forex transactions based on predefined risk parameters. Using strategies like arbitrage and hedging, these bots help minimise potential losses. 
An important tech-enabled development in the forex market services is the rise of firms such as Wise (formerly TransferWise) and PayPal redefining how individuals and businesses conduct international money transfers. These platforms offer intuitive, low-cost solutions that bypass traditional banking intermediaries, significantly reducing both the time and expense associated with cross-border transactions. By leveraging technology and real-time exchange rates, these services empower users with faster settlements and more control over their financial operations. 
Another key innovation in the forex ecosystem is the prominence of multi-currency digital wallets. These wallets empower users to manage multiple currencies within a single account — enabling seamless holding, conversion, and transfer of funds across borders. Platforms like PayPal and Revolut have led the way in offering intuitive interfaces and competitive exchange rates, making currency management more accessible and efficient. 
For frequent travellers and global businesses, multi-currency wallets eliminate the need for maintaining multiple banking relationships and simplify financial operations. By providing real-time access to diverse currencies, these solutions offer enhanced flexibility, cost savings, and operational agility — reshaping how individuals and enterprises engage in international commerce. 
The UPI-PayNow linkage is a landmark collaboration between the Reserve Bank of India and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It enables seamless, real-time cross-border fund transfers between individuals in India and Singapore. Indian users can receive funds via Unified Payments Interface, while remittances to Singapore can be made using a recipient’s mobile number or virtual payment address. 
As the world’s first Cloud-based, real-time cross-border payment system, UPI-PayNow is a new benchmark in in global payment connectivity.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

To build a developed India, RBI must move beyond micromanagement

Premium

Top jobs at PSBs: Pride and prejudice over opening doors to private talent

Premium

Caste, power, and pain: When even privilege can't guarantee dignity

Premium

Formula 1's new fuel is data, but the thrill still runs on instincts

Premium

Governance, not caste: The investment strategy that keeps CMs in power

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :BS OpinionForex currency market

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story