From tathastu to delulu

And more importantly, Gen Z words are remixable. You can be delulu. You can have delulu is the solulu — delusion is the solution. You can be in delulu land. Try doing that with “Aatm-nirbharta”. “Aatm-nirbharta is the solulu”? It dies on your lips.

Delulu works because it can become a meme, a sticker, a caption, a T-shirt. Sanskrit words could only become a slogan on a government wall. Sanskritised Hindi wanted to make India sound ancient and serious. Delulu language wants to make India sound young and not-so-serious, because being serious has not helped anyway. Embrace “skibidi” a word with multiple meanings: It can mean “cool”, “bad”, or just be used as a joke. You will be hearing a lot of it in the days ahead.