The Ficci-Frames diary

This is, arguably, the first time in some years that Trai is re-thinking its role in tariff setting— something it has held in a vice-like grip since 2004. It doesn’t need to. If you want to watch television, you have a choice of three pipes that bring the signals or content to your house — cable, DTH and fibre/wireless bandwidth from a telecom operator. It is a highly competitive business with lots of options. And it is not an essential commodity. Why then should the regulator be fixing tariffs, discounts or packages? For long this publication has recommended that Trai move away from price regulation.

P D Vaghela, chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the body that regulates the largest chunk of the now Rs 2.09-trillion Indian media and entertainment business, was categorical that the regulator should not be responsible for fixing tariffs. But the conflict between broadcasters, multi-system operators and last-mile cable operators made tariff regulation inevitable. He spoke about the need to protect the 81,000 local cable operators.