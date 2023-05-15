Minister's hate speech about Muslims liable for prosecution

Baghel is a relatively new convert to Hindutva. A one-time sub-inspector of police in Uttar Pradesh and a former "professor" of military science at Agra College, he has been a five-time MP. He was the personal security officer of Samajwadi Party leader and then chief minister of UP, Mulayam Singh when he developed political ambitions. Since then, he has been a serial party-hopper – moving from Samajwadi Party to Bahujan Samaj Party and now to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Union minister of state for law and justice, Satyapal Singh Baghel, made a statement that there were very few tolerant Muslims, and even those who appear to be tolerant use it as "a mask" to stay in public life; to become governors, vice presidents and vice-chancellors. Nobody reacted; not the Opposition parties, not the media, nor even those who claim to speak for the Muslim community. The silence is deafening. It is as if everyone has already accepted the narrative about "intolerant Muslims".