The GDP debate, redux

Finally, let’s step back from the methodological details and look at the big picture painted by the GDP numbers. The problem is that the different parts do not seem to fit together. According to Mospi, import volumes fell by 1 per cent in the April-June quarter. How, then, did the economy grow by 8 per cent and the import-dependent secondary sector, including manufacturing, grow by 10 per cent in real terms?

The data also shows that the value of imports rose by 31 per cent, implying that import prices increased by a staggering 32 per cent. Some of this increase was absorbed by the government, while goods and services tax rates were cut (a year ago) and public capex also increased. But these measures were far too small to offset a shock equivalent to around 1.5 per cent of GDP. Someone still had to pay the higher energy bill. This included industry, restaurants and consumers, some of whom had to buy LPG cylinders on the black market. Yet the data suggests that despite this squeeze on incomes, spending increased sharply.