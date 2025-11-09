UN body sets standards for neurotechnology with global ethics code

Even as artificial intelligence (AI) and its various versions receive attention, another rapidly developing and influential force is neurotechnology.

Unesco, in a landmark action, has adopted a global ethics framework on neurotechnology for member states. “The recommendation, which will enter into force on November 12, establishes essential safeguards to ensure that neurotechnology contributes to improving the lives of those who need it the most, without jeopardising human rights,” Unesco said in a statement last week.

The technology encompasses a range of methods designed to directly measure, modulate, or stimulate the human nervous system. In medicine, it holds significant promise: Deep brain stimulation is already effective in treating neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease and severe depression. Furthermore, brain-computer interfaces are revolutionising the lives of individuals with disabilities by enabling communication and prosthetic control through thought alone.

However, while medical applications of neurotechnology are subject to rigorous regulatory oversight, its use in other areas largely remains unrestricted. A growing number of consumer devices, including connected headphones and headbands, integrate neurotechnology to monitor neural signals related to heart rate, stress, or sleep patterns, often without users fully realising the extent of data collection. The primary concern here is the potential of highly sensitive neural data, which can reveal people’s thoughts, emotions, and reactions, to be shared or utilised without their explicit and informed consent. This raises substantial questions regarding privacy, data security, and ethical considerations that warrant urgent attention.

Unesco’s recommendations urge governments to ensure neurotechnology remains inclusive and affordable, while establishing safeguards to preserve the sanctity of the human mind. The agency specifically advises against the use of these devices for non-therapeutic purposes, particularly for children and young people, due to identified risks. Furthermore, Unesco strictly warns against using this technology in the workplace to monitor productivity or create data profiles on employees, emphasizing the critical need for explicit consent and full transparency. Its recommendation stresses the urgent need to better regulate products that may influence behavior or promote addiction, by ensuring that clear and accessible information is provided to consumers. A group of global experts chaired by French scientist Hervé Chneiweiss and American professor Nita Farahany developed Unesco’s framework.

The neurotechnology market size is worth $15.77 billion and is expected to reach $29.74 billion by 2030, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence. “Growth is being propelled by rapid advances in brain-computer interfaces, expanding clinical validation for adaptive neuro-stimulation, and rising prevalence of neurological disorders in ageing societies. Asia-Pacific adoption is climbing rapidly on the back of government-backed research initiatives,” the report said. “Competition is intensifying as technology multinationals collaborate with neural-interface startups to accelerate product iterations and access proprietary data streams. At the same time, regulatory bodies are refining approval pathways for novel neurotechnology categories, creating both opportunities for fast-track designation and challenges around post-market surveillance.”