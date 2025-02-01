Union Budget 2025-26: Accelerating AI-driven digital transformation

Budget 2025 lays down a transformational roadmap for India’s digital and economic future, focusing on AI-driven enterprise modernisation, workforce skilling, and sustainable innovation. With bold investments in AI, digital infrastructure, and ease of doing business, the government has set the stage for businesses to scale, innovate and compete on a global level.

I see this Budget as a pivotal moment in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat—one that is defined by inclusive, sustainable, and technology-led growth.

Unlocking intelligent growth

AI is no longer a futuristic concept — it is an economic multiplier. India’s ability to develop, regulate, and integrate AI technologies will define its competitive edge in the global economy. The government’s focus on AI-driven innovation — through initiatives like the DeepTech Fund of Funds and 10,000 fellowships for research at IITs and IISc — will propel India’s leadership in AI and automation.

As India embraces AI-first enterprise modernisation, the government’s push for global capability centres (GCCs) in Tier-2 cities will further unlock AI-powered digital services, creating new employment opportunities and fostering innovation.

AI-first skilling: Building a workforce for the future

As India accelerates towards a digital-first economy, equipping its workforce with AI-first skills is no longer optional — it is imperative. India has the potential to lead the AI revolution, but this requires rapid upskilling, hands-on learning, and industry collaboration. The government’s investment in 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, a Rs 500 crore Centre of Excellence for AI in Education, and five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling aligns seamlessly with our vision at Salesforce.

Additionally, the government's investment in broadband connectivity for all secondary schools strengthens India's vision of a digitally empowered economy.

Empowering MSMEs

This year’s Budget takes a bold step in empowering MSMEs for long-term growth. By revising investment and turnover limits, enhancing credit availability, and expanding guarantee cover, the government has reinforced its commitment to making MSMEs more resilient and globally competitive. The focus on clean-tech manufacturing, digital enablement, and skilling will help businesses unlock new opportunities in an AI-driven world. As we move towards Viksit Bharat, fostering a tech-enabled MSME ecosystem will be key to driving inclusive and sustainable growth.

Fostering entrepreneurial growth

The government’s Rs 2 crore term loan scheme for first-time women entrepreneurs, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes demonstrates a strong commitment to fostering inclusive economic opportunities.

Women’s participation in technology and entrepreneurship is not just an economic imperative — it is a national priority. I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of technology in unlocking opportunities for women — whether in leadership, entrepreneurship, or technical fields. Empowering women in tech is not just about inclusion; it’s about ensuring that India’s digital economy benefits from the vast potential of its diverse talent pool.

Driving India’s net-zero goals

India’s National Manufacturing Mission — with its emphasis on clean tech, EV batteries, and AI-enabled energy efficiency — signals a bold step towards a net-zero economy. AI and automation will play an instrumental role in optimising energy use, ensuring that businesses can scale sustainably.

Furthermore, the Nuclear Energy Mission aims to develop 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. This initiative strengthens energy security and sustainability while supporting the growing demand for high-performance, AI-driven data centers. With nuclear power offering a reliable, high-output solution, it will be a key enabler of India’s digital expansion.

India’s digital future: The road ahead

As India moves towards its Viksit Bharat vision, technology, digital infrastructure, and workforce skilling will be the cornerstones of a competitive, inclusive, and sustainable future. The Union Budget 2025 not only fuels economic expansion but also empowers businesses and individuals to participate in India’s digital transformation journey.

The progressive outlook of this Budget strongly aligns with our vision at Salesforce.

The writer is chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India