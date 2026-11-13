US midterm upset leaves India facing a tougher regional recalibration

To go back to Mr Vance’s post-mortem, what is striking is the negativity towards Israel, which is now shared by both the right and left peripheries of the political spectrum in the US. Israel may be the biggest loser in this election though its value as an American proxy in the region may remain largely unaffected. American support may, henceforth, be selective, not automatic as it has been so far.

Do Mr Vance’s remarks presage a drawing down and termination of the Iran war? Mr Trump remains unpredictable. He may escalate the war or he could exit after declaring victory. The appointment of a hardliner like Stephen Miller to the key position of White House chief of staff does not augur well. What may bring restraint are prospects of rising prices of oil and gas in case hostilities break out. The US’s Gulf allies, who would be the biggest losers in any resumption of war, are also working hard to broker a US-Iran agreement to end the war. They are working on a parallel track with Iran to discuss regional security architecture with Iran as a key component. But Iran wants the US presence in the region to be removed as a price for such an agreement. How this story plays out should be watched carefully in India, which has major stakes in the region in terms of energy security, the safety and welfare of the nine million-strong Indian diaspora spread across the region, and, most importantly, the security of its entire western maritime flank. A reconfiguration of security equations, with the possibility of the US retrenching its overwhelming military deployments in the region, may create space for a larger Chinese presence and/or a larger role of the Makkah Pact countries — Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan — back-stopped by the US. India had bet on Israel as its key partner in the region. This may need a rethink in view of Israel’s diminished profile in US calculations and its badly damaged reputation in Europe, thanks to its genocidal assaults on Palestinian people. A change of government in Tel Aviv is unlikely to see a material change in this situation.