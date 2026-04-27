What ails our heritage sites: It's time to review the Ancient Monuments Act

Across much of India, this ecosystem is missing. Simple facilities such as access roads, parking, sanitation, lighting and public spaces are difficult to build within restricted zones. As a result, many sites remain hard to access and unattractive to visitors. By contrast, global landmarks such as the Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower, and historic sites across London are integrated into dense urban environments through design controls, coexisting with infrastructure, commercial activity, and public spaces rather than being isolated by blanket bans. It should come as no surprise, then, that the Eiffel Tower alone attracts around four times more foreign visitors annually than all centrally protected monuments in India combined.