Complementarity sans capability: Limits of India's trade strategy

Last Monday, the three-day visit of the President of South Korea to India concluded with numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding in several areas, including trade, shipbuilding, ports, energy, sustainability, science, technology, digital security, supply chains, steel, culture, sports and so on. Both countries aimed to double bilateral trade from the current $27 billion to $54 billion by 2030. Such agreements signal intent but translate into outcomes only when supported by firm-level decisions and domestic regulatory alignment.

South Korea is a developed country with a per capita GDP of $36,000, a little more than Japan’s $34,000. Populations in both countries are ageing with the attendant problem of falling domestic consumption. Both countries have strong outward orientation with total trade accounting for 70-75 percent of South Korea’s GDP and 45-47 per cent of Japan’s GDP. Outward investments of both countries are around 45-50 per cent of their GDP. Both are technologically advanced with high R&D (research and development) intensity, patent output, industrial capability, and expertise in strategic technology domains. India’s engagement with Japanese and Korean firms has yielded technology transfer, managerial practices, and ecosystem development, particularly in automobiles, consumer durables and electronics. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense for India to engage and co-operate with both countries in hi-tech areas of interest.