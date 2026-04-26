Diversify overseas to beat country and currency risks amid volatility

Over five years, the Nifty 100 has returned 10.53 per cent per annum. But the rupee has depreciated 4.66 per cent per annum against the US dollar. In US dollar compound annual growth rate (CAGR) terms, the S&P 500, MSCI ACWI, and gold have delivered 11.34 per cent, 8.57 per cent, and 21.56 per cent, respectively. Clearly, portfolio diversification beyond domestic equities would have helped.
What portion of your portfolio should you allocate to such assets? For the exposure to add value, the allocation must be meaningful. I prefer at least 25 per cent. You may allocate more depending on your comfort and outlook. For foreign equity exposure, you can invest in foreign equity funds domiciled in India, invest via GIFT City funds, or take the LRS (liberalised remittance scheme) route. When you hold assets outside India, remember to make the requisite disclosures in your income tax-returns.