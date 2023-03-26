Home / Opinion / Columns / You make the tea or the tea makes you?

You make the tea or the tea makes you?

Move over Reserve Bank of India. It's the commercial banks, which are creating money and moving the economy

Tamal Bandopadhyay |Business Standard
Premium
You make the tea or the tea makes you?

7 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us

“There have been three great inventions since the beginning of time: Fire, the wheel and central banking,” American vaudeville performer Will Rogers once said. Two engineers-turned-economists —

Topics :RBICentral banksBanksIndia economyInternational Monetary Fund

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC increases repo rate by 25 bps, pegs FY24 inflation at 5.3%

Why the Sikhs are hurting

The TikTok challenge

The RBI lowers its volume

Food for thought

Broadcasting as a public good

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story