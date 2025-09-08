A critical mission: Recycling critical minerals can offer near-term cushion

The Union Cabinet’s approval of a ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme to build recycling capacity for critical minerals marks a forward-looking and well-timed intervention in India’s resource security strategy. Envisaged under the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), the scheme, running from 2025-26 to 2030-31, aims to recover valuable minerals from secondary sources such as ewaste, lithium-ion battery scrap, and catalytic converters in end-of-life vehicles. The importance of this initiative cannot be overstated. Critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare-earth elements form the backbone of clean-energy technologies, advanced electronics, defence applications, and high-end manufacturing. Yet, the country remains overwhelmingly dependent on imports. Recognising this vulnerability, the government has identified 30 critical minerals and rolled out a multipronged strategy, spanning domestic exploration, auctioning new mineral blocks, acquiring assets abroad, and, now, large-scale recycling.

What makes recycling particularly urgent is the long gestation period associated with mining and exploration. Setting up mines, whether at home or overseas, takes years before they yield usable output. Recycling, on the other hand, offers an immediate, sustainable pathway to supplement supply chains while also addressing the mounting problem of electronic and battery waste. The new scheme, with a judicious mix of capital and operational subsidies, is designed to attract both established recyclers and startups, while capping per-entity incentives to ensure wide participation. This includes a 20 per cent capex subsidy on plant and machinery, equipment and associated utilities for starting production and a subsidy on operating expenses, which will be an incentive on incremental sales over the base year 2025-26. A third of the outlay has been earmarked specifically for smaller players, making space for innovation-driven enterprises.