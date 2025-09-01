Home / Opinion / Editorial / Safety with affordability: New rules on medical devices should balance them

Safety with affordability: New rules on medical devices should balance them

Imports should be restricted to original manufacturers or certified partners, while devices that are too old or have exceeded usage thresholds should be barred

MEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device
premium
Setting up refurbishment units in India can lower costs for hospitals, create jobs, and build a reliable local base for safe devices
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An interdepartmental high-level committee of the central government is reported to have begun discussion on framing rules to regulate the entry of refurbished medical devices into India. The pre-owned equipment market, valued at about ~1,500 crore, accounts for nearly 10 per cent of India’s medical-device sector. These machines help hospitals in small cities keep costs down, but at present, the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, do not differentiate between new and refurbished devices. Nearly 75 per cent of medical devices in India are imported, and shortages of MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machines, CT (computerised tomography) scanners, ventilators, and dialysis equipment remain widespread. The challenge is a real tradeoff. If import is allowed without adequate checks, unsafe or old machines could slip in, endangering patients. If import is blocked altogether, many hospitals will be forced to delay upgrades and diagnostic tests will become more expensive.
 
Refurbished medical devices are well regulated in many countries. The European Union’s Medical Device Regulation applies the same strict standards to refurbished devices as to new ones, requiring manufacturers or authorised partners to ensure traceability, safety testing, and post-market surveillance. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) draws a clear line between routine “servicing” and “remanufacturing”. If refurbishment alters the device’s performance or intended use, the refurbisher must meet full regulatory obligations like registration, quality system compliance, and safety reporting.
 
A balanced framework in India could combine these lessons with the country’s own needs. Imports should be restricted to original manufacturers or certified partners, while devices that are too old or have exceeded usage thresholds should be barred. Every refurbished machine could carry a unique ID, which would be accompanied by radiation and safety-test reports, and come with at least a one-year warranty. A public registry of refurbished devices and their compliance record would add transparency. At the same time, building certified refurbishment labs and testing facilities in India would not only help in regular safety checks but also generate skilled jobs and help create a credible domestic refurbishment ecosystem. Yet, one of the key hurdles in moving towards such a framework could be the shortage of trained technicians for calibration, radiation-safety checks, and quality audits. Investing in this workforce is as important as writing the rules, because patient safety depends on the rigour of testing and maintenance.
 
Setting up refurbishment units in India can lower costs for hospitals, create jobs, and build a reliable local base for safe devices. If refurbishment is added to the ongoing schemes such as the Promotion of Medical Devices Parks, it can help overcome this hurdle, build a strong domestic base for safe devices, and reduce dependence on imports. In the end, the refurbished-device debate is not about old machines versus new ones; it is about affordability, accessibility, and safety. A transparent, safety-first but affordability-conscious framework is the way forward. Done right, refurbished machines need not be stopgap measures; they can anchor a resilient health care system that expands diagnostics and treatment to underserved regions.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Among the challenges ahead for India, trade is the biggest risk to growth

Premium

Down the learning curve: Govt schools need greater accountability

Premium

Enabling growth: Why structural reforms are needed in manufacturing

Premium

Weaponising morality: New Bill threatens to upend legal principles

Premium

Tariff trials: India needs to diversify markets, increase competitiveness

Topics :BS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentMedical devicesHealth sector

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story