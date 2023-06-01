A narrative of the mind

With the fan verdict writ large in the burgeoning crowds attending CSK’s IPL fixtures, most brands endorsed by Dhoni have declared they will retain him as a star endorser, regardless of whether he continues to play. The cricketer endorses 30 brands, including Mastercard, Oreo, Jio Cinema, Gulf Oil, Unacademy, Bharat Matrimony, and Dream11. His Instagram follower count is over 43 million. Dhoni’s connection with his fans and his vast brand empire both stem from the silt of off-field narratives and yarns that envelop his on-field legend. There are stories of how the door to his hotel room stays open at all times, welcoming players and fans alike. There’s also his witty chatter caught on the stump mic, and the YouTube videos of Dhoni goofing around with the young children of his CSK teammates. Woven into the legend of dependence and reliability that “Dhoni Referral System” evokes is a fine filigree of anecdotes shared by seniors and teammates affirming how calm and collected “Captain Cool” really is. Dhoni’s “My answer is ready” to Bhogle’s tease, is also a part of this silt of narratives.

Sports commentator Harsha Bhogle, speaking to Cricbuzz recently, revealed that he teased Mahendra Singh Dhoni before the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 about the exact question he was going to ask during the post-match presentation later. Dhoni’s reply was: “My answer is ready.” The former India skipper’s answer in the presentation, just the right shade of ambiguous, left his fans torn between jubilation and doubt, as he stopped short of a full confirmation on his return. There’s no doubt, though, about what his fans want. As Dhoni returned to full-time captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and amid rumours of his impending retirement, the fan frenzy reached an all-time high this IPL season. A sea of canary yellow greeted the CSK captain wherever he went. Stadia erupted in jubilant roars every time his face showed up on the jumbotron. Every stumping and every run scored brought tears of joy to the CSK brigade. Fans slept at the Ahmedabad railway station when the final match between CSK and Gujarat Titans was postponed by a day. That Chennai makkal have truly accepted the Ranchi boy as their thalai is now well-established. Sunil Gavaskar’s quick on-camera run to get his shirt autographed by Dhoni also confirmed that even legends are his fans.