Robust performance

Since the full-year number was somewhat skewed by higher growth witnessed in the first half of the year because of a relatively weak base, it’s worth looking at the second half of the year to gauge how the economy will perform in the current year. While overall growth looks strong in the fourth quarter, growth in private final consumption expenditure was below 3 per cent, which could remain a drag. However, on the positive side, investment was up. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects the Indian economy to expand 6.5 per cent this fiscal year. While the projection is significantly lower than in 2022-23, attaining even this level of growth would not be easy because of a variety of factors. It is worth noting that growth in the second half of last fiscal year was just about 5.3 per cent as the base effect of the pandemic waned.

India’s economic performance in 2022-23 has surprised the Street. The numbers released by the National Statistical Office on Wednesday showed India’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 7.2 per cent in 2022-23, compared to the advance estimate of 7 per cent. The better than expected final growth number was largely driven by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, which recorded a growth rate of 6.1 per cent. At the disaggregated level, the agriculture sector expanded 4 per cent, while manufacturing registered a growth rate of just 1.3 per cent during the fiscal year. The clear outperformer was the trade, hotels, transport, and communication and services related to the broadcasting segment, which registered a growth rate of 14 per cent, while the financial, real estate, and professional services segment expanded 7.1 per cent.