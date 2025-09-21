Home / Opinion / Editorial / A shock to IT: Indian companies should take the H-1B hit and move on

A shock to IT: Indian companies should take the H-1B hit and move on

The decision also shows that Mr Trump is becoming more radical with his time in office, not less

IT sector
premium
Indian ITeS firms must now go back to the drawing board. The political climate in the US has changed regarding their business model.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
United States (US) President Donald Trump, in his second term, has shown that he is willing to take major decisions without any public deliberation or notice. This is certainly the case with his announcement that a $100,000 fee would attach to H-1B visas henceforth — a declaration that led to a certain amount of panic among those who are on that visa. There were even reports that passengers on flights out of the US asked to be deplaned on hearing of the news. The White House has since clarified that the fee will be imposed only on new applicants. But there is certainly little or no trust that it will stick to this plan. Those on existing H-1B visas will certainly continue to feel a degree of apprehension when they travel. The lack of clarity on how this decision will be applied and who it will apply to is part of the point, perhaps — Mr Trump’s administration has come to glory in the notion that it does not have to explain itself to anyone, least of all to foreigners. 
The decision also shows that Mr Trump is becoming more radical with his time in office, not less. In his first term as President, his attorney general attempted to restrict and reform H-1Bs, but could not follow through on the plan. The subject of these visas came up again, shortly before Mr Trump’s second inauguration, in a debate between prominent members of the Big Tech and “America First” wings of his coalition. On that occasion, the president-elect seemed to come down on the side then represented by Elon Musk. But since then, Mr Musk has left the President’s orbit and corporate America has demonstrated its willingness to subordinate itself to the White House. The business side of his coalition appears to have decisively lost to the America-Firsters, and the President himself has shifted his emphasis since December. 
While Indian officials have attempted to put on a brave face on this decision, noting that India’s own tech and startup sector can absorb a great deal of additional talent, there is no doubt that there will be serious implications for many of India’s flagship information-technology-enabled services (ITeS) corporations. The fact is that about 70 per cent of H-1B visas went to Indians, and some reports say that almost half the slots in the H-1B lottery were taken by outsourcing or staffing companies. They will naturally feel a disproportionate shock. The people these companies employed on the H-1B were also paid below the average wage for their role, as opposed to other H-1B lottery winners, for example those employed by Alphabet or Meta. There was clearly an outdated business model at work here which this new policy, however clumsily or maliciously, has disrupted. 
Indian ITeS firms must now go back to the drawing board. The political climate in the US has changed regarding their business model. It will similarly change in other locations, including Europe. Wage arbitrage is no longer a tenable basis for an entire business plan. Nor, for that matter, is it as effective as earlier. In the north of England, for example, average wages for a worker in ITeS are only two or three times what they are in Bengaluru. The growth of agentic AI and other innovations are in any case reducing the level of low- and middle-level assistance required by clients. Indian ITeS firms should account for such changes in the business environment and find a different way forward that creates new value for their stakeholders. This may not be easy in the immediate near term, but Indian businesses will need to adapt quickly.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Monsoon shift: Agriculture must adjust to changing weather patterns

Premium

The problem with schools: Growth in pvt coaching reflects systemic decay

Premium

On the frontline: Defence Procurement Manual 2025 eases industry concerns

Premium

US court's order on Google search data sharing can reduce entry barriers

Premium

Ethanol blending for fuel a welcome move, but transition challenges remain

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentH-1B visasH-1B VisaIndian IT Sector

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story