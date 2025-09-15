The problem with schools: Growth in pvt coaching reflects systemic decay

The government recently released highlights from the Comprehensive Modular Survey of Education, part of the 80th round of the National Sample Survey, conducted in April-June. Several aspects of this study are of interest. For example, two-thirds of students in rural India are in government schools, while in urban India the reverse is true, with 70 per cent of students in private aided or unaided schools. One major concern that deserves greater policy attention arising from the report is, however, the unchecked growth of private coaching. According to the survey, average expenditure per student on private coaching is over ₹2,400 a year. In urban areas and for higher-secondary students, that rises to almost ₹10,000 — a significant proportion of the median household budget. In rural areas, over a quarter of students are enrolled in coaching classes; the proportion in urban areas is more than 30 per cent. This is up from 17 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, in 2017-18.

There could be varied cultural or other reasons for growth in private coaching. For example, the east has a far higher enrolment rate than the west. But at its root, this reflects poorly on the education infrastructure in India — not just government schools but also private schools. That even the latter are not considered sufficient to prepare students for the competitive pressures is a sad indictment of the broader system. Revenue growth in private coaching in recent years underlines this. Market-research agencies say it will double further between 2024 and 2033, ending up at almost $8 billion in value. Meanwhile, learning outcomes have remained weak. The Annual Survey of Education Report (Aser) for 2024 suggests that less than a quarter of Standard III students in government schools in rural India could read a Standard II-level text. Similar problems are associated with quantitative skills, with only a third of Standard III students able to solve a simple subtraction exercise. India no longer participates in international comparisons — under the Programme for International Student Assessment — for learning achievement in schools. The last time it did, it ranked 73rd among 74 nations.