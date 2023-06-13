The right incentive

It is likely that variance in understanding between the government and manufacturers is affecting disbursements in other sectors as well. For instance, in 2022-23, the government paid Rs 2,874 crore to beneficiaries against a claim of Rs 3,420 crore. The outgo thus was about 1.4 per cent of the Rs 1.97 trillion allocated for the scheme over a period of five years. The outgo is expected to increase to about Rs 13,000 crore this fiscal year. Aside from the documentation issues, the outgo has been low because the scheme has possibly not resulted in the kind of investment that was envisaged. The government, for instance, recently revised the scheme for the production of information technology hardware with an increase in allocation from Rs 7,325 crore to Rs 17,000 crore. The average incentive in this segment, which is aimed at boosting the production of devices such as tablets, laptops, and personal computers, has also been enhanced.

The Union government’s idea to provide fiscal incentives for increasing manufacturing and strengthening the industrial base seems to have run into problems, as many commentators had feared. As reported by this newspaper on Monday, the government is planning to hold a first-of-its-kind meeting later this month to address implementation issues being faced by producers under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The meeting is expected to be attended by all 14 ministries involved in the implementation of the scheme, along with key beneficiaries. The scheme seems to have multiple issues. Already, a senior government official has indicated that a course correction is likely in a few sectors covered by the scheme. In the case of the auto industry, for example, firms are looking for clarity on the incentives they are supposed to get. It has been reported that incentives could not be disbursed in 2022-23 because no auto company presented the required documents.